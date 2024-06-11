"I never saw anything" - Konnan questions 27-year-old WWE star's booking on Monday Night RAW

WWE's next international destination will be in Scotland as the stars from the main roster will perform at Clash at The Castle 2024. Meanwhile, Konnan questioned Kiana James' booking on Monday Night RAW and stated he doesn't see anything in the star.

Earlier this year, Kiana James surprisingly received her main roster call-up during the annual WWE Draft. After the star joined Monday Night RAW, she had one match against Natalya, which she won.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan questioned the star's booking and stated he didn't see anything in the newly drafted star. He also gave an example of Dakota Kai's run after her return to WWE:

"He's the thing; they bring these girls that, even in NXT, I didn't think they were that good. They might see something in them, but I don't. I said when Dakota [Kai] came in, and this big thing from NXT, and they've been pushing her for two years, and she's done absolutely nothing, and it means absolutely nothing. They may see something in these girls that I don't, and you're always one good storyline away from being a star, but I never saw anything in this Kiana James girl," Konnan said. (From 14:56 to 15:25)

Konnan on whether Andrade is unhappy in WWE after leaving AEW

Earlier this year, Andrade ended his tenure with All Elite Wrestling and returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024. Similar to other stars, the 34-year-old star retained the gimmick and credibility created outside the company in the Stamford-based promotion.

After a successful win at WrestleMania XL alongside Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio, the former United States Champion was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown at the annual Draft. He's currently in a storyline against Legado Del Fantasma.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan spoke about the star's run following his return. The veteran believes Andrade is happy to be in WWE, as they're doing more with him compared to what they did in AEW. Moreover, the star gets to be with his friends and wife in the Stamford-based promotion.

The sky's the limit for the former NXT Champion, and it'll be interesting to see what he does on the blue brand under Triple H's regime.

What are your thoughts on Andrade? Sound off!

