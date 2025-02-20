Charlotte Flair spotted with a beloved former WWE star; has not wrestled in promotion in 1431 days

Charlotte Flair was recently spotted with an ex-WWE star, who has not competed in quite a long time. The star may be getting ready for a return.

Peyton Royce is a beloved star in the WWE Universe. The IIconics, consisting of Royce and Billie Kay, have always been a beloved tag team in the company, but both stars have been gone from the company for quite some time. After being let go, they went on to wrestle elsewhere. However, it's been a while since Royce has wrestled in WWE, with her last match coming 1431 days ago on the March 22, 2021, episode of RAW. Now, though, she appears to be training to get back in the ring.

Charlotte Flair posted a picture of herself training with several top names. Among the stars in the picture was none other than Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce). Also in the picture were Maxxine Dupri, Kiana James, and another former WWE star, Xia Li.

With Royce being spotted training, there's no assurance that she will return to WWE, but she may still return to wrestling as a whole, as it's been a while since she was last seen. Charlotte Flair has also not really wrestled too many matches in a long time, with the exception of the Royal Rumble. With her training, she appears to be getting ready for bigger matches and events heading into WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania match has already been decided

The Queen is heading into WrestleMania season as a challenger for the WWE Women's Championship. She attacked and took out Tiffany Stratton when the star was already hurt and sat over her, letting her know that she had finally chosen her.

The star will be able to become champion again very soon, should she win the match against Stratton. While Stratton will naturally have her work cut out for her, given that she's facing one of the biggest stars in the company, the star has also shown herself capable of pulling off huge wins, so she may end up winning anyway.

