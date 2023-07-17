Current WWE Superstar should join AEW after SummerSlam 2023

In the ever-evolving landscape of professional wrestling, things have shifted once again with the reports of Ronda Rousey's possible departure from WWE, something that can happen at the end of Summerslam 2023.

Rousey has been one of the most popular superstars in WWE since she made her debut. She has won both the RAW and Smackdown Women's Championships and also recently won the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has also main-evented WrestleMania. However, her time in the promotion could be coming to an end.

After the shocking betrayal by Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank, Rousey's tenure with the promotion appears to be reaching its conclusion. With her reported "hard out" in her contract, it looks like SummerSlam 2023 could mark her potential final match with Baszler in the promotion. This is where AEW comes into play.

With its growing roster of talented performers and its reputation for allowing wrestlers creative freedom, the promotion could provide the perfect platform for Ronda Rousey to showcase her skills and tell compelling stories.

The former RAW Women's Champion would also be a great fit for AEW's roster. She would be able to have great matches with the likes of Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, and Hikaru Shida.

Rousey joining Tony Khan's promotion would be a huge boost for the company as well as she boasts of considerable star power and mainstream popularity. It could show that AEW is a legitimate alternative to WWE.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has no plans for UFC return

The rumors about Ronda Rousey's potential return to the UFC were quickly put to rest by Ariel Helwani.

MMA insider and reporter Ariel Helwani reported that Rousey has no plans of returning to the Octagon.

"Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told. No truth to the rumors started yesterday," tweeted Helwani.

Chelsea Chandler says she's heard Ronda Rousey is returning to the UFC

The rumor mill went into overdrive when UFC fighter Chelsea Chandler mentioned hearing about Rousey's MMA return, but it looks like it's not true. It remains to be seen what Rousey will do after she is potentially done with her WWE career.

