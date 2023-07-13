Latest on 4-time Champion potentially leaving WWE - Reports 

Earlier this week, rumors began to circulate that top WWE superstar Ronda Rousey would be leaving the company to return to the UFC.

The rumor of the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion's potential return to the Octagon started to make rounds this past weekend after current UFC fighter Chelsea Chandler stated that she had heard about Rousey's MMA comeback.

Despite many wanting to see her back in the Octagon, WWE, and MMA insider Ariel Helwani reported on social media that Rousey is not thinking of returning as a UFC Fighter.

"Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told. No truth to the rumors started yesterday." tweeted Helwani.

Regardless of a return or not, Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures in MMA history, with her early stages in the sport laying the foundations for many women in the years to come.

Former WWE manager comments on Ronda Rousey's rumored departure

Ronda is currently embroiled in a feud with her former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler. However, it was recently reported that Rousey will leave the company after their rivalry comes to an end.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on Ronda's potential departure.

"I think from the last week or two, I think they've had the Ronda situation come up and get stronger. I would have preferred more time too, they would have too. But if she told them, 'Hey, I'm out this day,' I'd say okay. No need talking about it, no need even thinking about it, we'll shoot the shot right now and be done with it. That's what I think they did. No long term plan, she's not going to be there. No need to even think about it." (3:35 - 4:15) (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

Whilst her first run in the company saw her surprise fans with her skills in the ring, many have felt that her second spell has failed to live up to the hype of her initial debut.

How would you rate Ronda Rousey's second stint in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes