"She should get out!" - Ronda Rousey's reported decision to leave WWE is the right one, veteran says (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey might be nearing the end of her WWE career, as reports suggest she could leave the company after her feud with Shayna Baszler ends. Vince Russo supported Rousey's decision and explained why she could do more with her career outside the Stamford-based company.

Having arrived in professional wrestling after suffering two crushing losses in the UFC, Ronda Rousey was pushed as a top name in the women's division. As years have passed, Ronda's star power has certainly taken a hit on TV as she doesn't carry the same aura from her early WWE run.

Rumors state that after finishing her program with Shayna Baszler, the former UFC Champion is expected to quit wrestling, and Vince Russo felt it was the right call.

The former head writer began by stating that it was common for combat sports athletes to lose eventually. Russo believed that after retiring from MMA, Rousey could have become the "female version of Arnold Schwarzenegger" in Hollywood instead of choosing WWE.

Russo revealed his honest thoughts about Rousey's WWE stint on the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"She should get out! Let me tell you something. Listen, Ronda Rousey was a huge star in UFC. She was sooner or later going to get beat. Everybody, sooner or later, gets beat. Mike Tyson got knocked out by Buster Douglas. Sooner or later, you're going to lose. But she was a megastar and bro; she could have had a career in Hollywood. She could have been a female version of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Bro, she has so devalued herself. The WWE, outside of the cashola, has done nothing for her career. Zero!" [From 31:00 - 32:00]

Vince Russo is surprised by a line from Shayna Baszler's RAW promo about Ronda Rousey

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured an in-ring segment between the former women's tag team champions. Fresh off her heel turn, Shayna Baszler revealed why she attacked Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank.

Baszler accused Rousey of "not paying her dues," and Vince Russo admitted that the line made no sense when considering Ronda's accolades in the UFC.

Russo stated that Ronda deserved her opportunities in WWE as she'd earned her way toward becoming one of UFC's most recognizable names.

"Bro, this blew me away, I'm not a big UFC guy, but I've seen enough Ronda Rousey. When Shayna Baszler turns around and tells Rousey, 'I paid my dues, and you didn't.' And Ronda Rousey was in the UFC, fighting for her life, getting punched in the face. Wait a minute. So that's not paying your dues?" [From 27:16 - 28:20]

What are your thoughts on Rousey possibly leaving WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes