Ronda Rousey forced WWE into a corner with her sudden request, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey's booking in WWE has led to fans thinking that the company is burying her on the way out. Now, veteran manager Dutch Mantell has spoken out about her booking.

While defending their Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Money in the Bank, Rousey was betrayed by her partner Shayna Baszler out of nowhere, which led them to losing the titles. Heading into SummerSlam, it appears that the two are set up for a feud at the moment.

Ronda Rousey is reportedly going to leave WWE, according to the rumors that have been doing the rounds lately, which is why her feud against Baszler has been fast-forwarded.

During the latest episode of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell commented on Ronda Rousey and WWE's issue with her. He said that if she had a clause where she was going to be leaving the company soon, then she had backed WWE into a corner with their booking.

The wrestling veteran mentioned that anyone in that position would have preferred to have gotten the notice earlier from her and felt that she had let WWE know she wanted to leave at the last minute.

"I think from the last week or two, I think they've had the Ronda situation come up and get stronger. I would have preferred more time too, they would have too. But if she told them, 'Hey, I'm out this day,' I'd say okay. No need talking about it, no need even thinking about it, we'll shoot the shot right now and be done with it. That's what I think they did. No long term plan, she's not going to be there. No need to even think about it." (3:35 - 4:15)

You can watch the full video below.

At this time, there does not appear to be any other explanation for the feud being brought forward without any notice. It remains to be seen how this ends for everyone concerned.

Do you agree with how Ronda Rousey's feud has been booked? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes