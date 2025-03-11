Damaris Lewis insulted the wrestling community at AEW Revolution - Here's what I think 

The wrestling world had an exciting weekend with the sixth edition of AEW Revolution and the release of Queen of the Ring. The biographical movie centers around wrestling legend Mildred Burke, who broke barriers in a predominantly male-dominated sector in the 1950s. The film features several real-life wrestling stars, including AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, Britt Baker, WWE Superstar Naomi, veteran Mickie James, and many more.

Ad

It also stars actor Damaris Lewis, who portrays Babs Wingo, the first African-American woman to eliminate barriers in women's wrestling.

What is the Damaris Lewis controversy?

Wrestling is where fiction and reality are separated by a fine, blurry, and sometimes almost invisible line. An ardent wrestling fan like myself is often met with a knee-jerk reaction from non-watchers, "Isn't wrestling fake? And winners already predetermined?" The first tends to reach a boiling point as it discredits the art of storytelling.

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

The Queen of the Ring director, Ash Avildsen, attended Revolution with Damaris Lewis and Kelli Berglund to promote the film. The two actors had ringside seats for all the hard-hitting action. During the show, AEW's Tony Schiavone took a moment to interview the two celebrities in attendance to get their reaction. Lewis talked about her experience working on the movie and learning about pro wrestling.

"One thing I've learned about pro-wrestlers, you'll know you'll gonna win before anyone else does. So, thank you for teaching me that," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The response was met with groans from the crowd in the arena. Social media was flooded with harsh criticism, while some fans understood her unfamiliarity with the industry. Moreover, her co-star Kelli Burglund's expressions seemed to mask the embarrassment from the reaction.

Why was it 'insulting' to the wrestling community?

Many would argue that the actor's statement is nothing exceptional that needs to be taken to heart and should simply be brushed under the rug. However, as a wrestling fan, such statements are considered disrespectful to the industry's talents and art.

Ad

There are some profound yet unspoken rules. The cinematic storytelling via feuds and rivalries, while staying in character, elevates creativity rarely found in any other field. It takes years for talents to perfect their in-ring skills and grow into their characters. This does not go risk-free. Very real injuries happen, which are not only limited to broken limbs but also career-ending tragedies.

Wrestling star Kamille and film director Ash Avildsen defended the statements as misinterpreted. But was it taken out of context?

Ad

My take

It seemed an honest mistake, just like any other non-wrestling follower would blurt out. Wrestling is a meticulously crafted pillar of pop culture and sports today.

Ad

That being said, AEW and other wrestling promotions must ensure that celebrities or non-wrestling followers have guidelines and a proper understanding of the industry before being associated with it in any way or form.

This could also be used as an example to educate those unfamiliar with the territory on the physical and emotional impact on performers. This is similar to any other sport or mode of entertainment. Just like superhero fans are subject to the correct terminology and character details, wrestling enthusiasts, too, have a stance to uphold their passion for the industry.

This incident could help non-wrestling fans better understand the nuances and life-threatening risks involved when stars battle it out in the ring. It could also raise awareness of the importance of having enough knowledge about the sport's craft and history, especially when dealing with a monumental subject like Queen of the Ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback