Kamille defends controversial AEW Revolution comments

AEW star Kamille recently addressed the controversial statements made during the Revolution pay-per-view. She was last seen on television in November 2024 and has been making headlines due to her role in the Queen of the Ring movie. Her co-star Damaris Lewis has been the talk of the town due to recent comments made at Revolution.

Ad

Damaris Lewis and many other stars were present at the Crypto.com Arena last night. At one point, Lewis was handed the microphone to share her thoughts, and she stated, "One thing I learned about pro wrestlers, you all know you’re going to win before anybody else does." Many fans believed she broke kayfabe and criticized her on social media.

After several hours, the Brickhouse addressed the situation and clarified what the co-star exactly meant.

Ad

Trending

"I did press with her and a lot of questions that were asked was like, ‘What’s your biggest takeaway from this film?’ Something she really reinforced was that she learned from Mildred’s story and a lot of the wrestlers that she talked to is that they already know they are going to win. She’s not talking about who is going to win," she said.

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

She continued:

"If you notice she doesn’t say, ‘You already know who is going to win.’ She said, ‘You already know you’re going to win.’ What she meant by that is that we are determined. We know that we are winners. We know that we’re going to make it no matter what. We have in our mind, pre-determined, that we are going to win and we’re going to get where we want to go, do what we want to do, what dream we set. That’s what she meant." [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Kamille refuses to talk about AEW

The Brickhouse has been absent for a significant number of months now. During her last appearance, she broke her alliance with Mercedes Mone.

When asked about the situation with AEW during an interview with Bill Pritchard, Kamille's co-star, Damaris Lewis, stated that the AEW star would not comment on her status with the company.

"My client has chosen not to comment on the matter at hand, but we are open to more questions," she said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Kamille returns to TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback