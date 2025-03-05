32-year-old star refuses to comment on AEW status months after being pulled from TV

AEW is still missing several of its top stars in the women's division. But while Saraya and Britt Baker are on hiatus and Jamie Hayter is working on a visa renewal, there's been no update on rising star Kamille since she disappeared from TV last December.

Kamille made her All Elite Wrestling debut in July 2024 and quickly joined forces with Mercedes Mone. When the two split in December, rumors surfaced that the 32-year-old may have had heat with Mone or even the company itself. Many thought the angle, which saw the former NWA star quit as The CEO's bodyguard, would launch a feud over the TBS Championship. Instead, the 32-year-old star simply disappeared from weekly programming.

Information on her status has been scarce, but WrestleZone's Bill Pritchard managed to catch up with the former NWA World Women's Champion as she was promoting the upcoming Queen of the Ring film alongside her co-star, Damaris Lewis. When Pritchard asked if she would be returning to Tony Khan's promotion anytime soon, Lewis chimed in while Kamille stayed silent.

"My client has chosen not to comment on the matter at hand, but we are open to more questions," Lewis said. [H/T: Fightful]

Latest update on Kamille's status with AEW

Kamille was on an upward trajectory in AEW before splitting with Mercedes Mone. Naturally, many fans are keen to know what her current status is. Unfortunately, no one has been able to pin down the reason for her absence yet.

Fightful recently reported that, while she's seemingly signed for an extended period, there's been no word on creative plans for the 32-year-old. Meanwhile, F4W Online's Bryan Alvarez wasn't confident that fans would even see Kamille back in an AEW ring:

"I don't know if we'll ever see her again in AEW. I wouldn't be surprised if we don't," said Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio.

For now, the former NWA star is enjoying success outside the ring. Whether she returns to action in All Elite Wrestling this year remains to be seen.

