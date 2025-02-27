Kamille spotted with popular ex-SmackDown star amid baffling AEW absence

Former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille joined AEW last year. Initially, it appeared like Tony Khan had big plans for her as she was booked strongly. However, she has now completely disappeared from the company's programs. Kamille was signed to the NWA from 2018 to 2024. There, she held the NWA World Women's Title for a staggering 812 days. She was a force to be reckoned with and one of the most feared names on the promotion's roster.

Kamille recently starred in a biographical sports drama film titled 'Queen of the Ring.' In this movie, she played the role of a legendary wrestler named June Byers. Queen of the Ring had its Chicago premiere yesterday. Interestingly, during this event, the 32-year-old was seen with the film lead, Emily Bett Rickards, and former WWE SmackDown star, Mustafa Ali. He is currently signed to TNA, where he is a former X Division Champion.

In All Elite Wrestling, the Brickhouse was involved in an alliance with the reigning AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. However, this partnership only lasted for a few months. She was eventually written off TV and hasn't been seen since then. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former NWA World Women's Champion.

According to Konnan, Tony Khan has failed to utilize Kamille properly

WWE veteran Konnan has been quite open with his criticism of All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan's booking decisions. In a December 2024 episode of Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, he expressed how Tony Khan failed to utilize Kamille properly as a bodyguard.

"They got to her too early and diluted her effectiveness. Just about everybody, from Shida to Statlander to Britt Baker. Everybody got to her. That's not much of a bodyguard. Just like I said with Lashley and Swerve, I think her and Mone in a program is way too early." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Konnan is a WWE Hall of Famer. He wrestled for promotions such as TNA, WCW, AAA, and more.

