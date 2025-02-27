Surprising new revelation about Mercedes Mone after Kamille's removal from AEW TV [Reports]

The latest report revealed the current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone's off-screen dynamic with Kamille before her removal from AEW TV. Kamille has been off TV ever since she parted ways with Mone.

Ad

The 32-year-old made her AEW debut in 2024 as the onscreen bodyguard for the current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. However, the chemistry between Mercedes and Kamille went downhill despite a promising start. The two eventually got split and the latter has not been on TV ever since they got separated.

Meanwhile, the latest report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed some details about Mercedes and Kamille's story in AEW. Speaking on Fightful's The Hump podcast, Sapp reported that Kamille is currently not injured. He also noted that Mercedes was open to doing something the star after their entertaining split:

Ad

Trending

"Is she injured? Not that I have heard. [...] She had been, from what I had heard...Mercedes was open to doing something to blow that off. I don't know what happened there. I've been asking, I've been asking for like three months now because I thought for sure they were just setting us up for a split and a blow off and her doing her own thing. The way that they wrote her off was so anticlimatic and weird and wasted everybody's time," Sapp reported [From 49:36 to 50:12]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Mercedes Mone is currently feuding with a popular star

Mercedes Mone successfully retained her TBS Title by defeating Harley Cameron at Grand Slam Australia. After her win, Mercedes had a face-off with the popular Japanese star Momo Watanabe. This past week on Dynamite, Momo ran Mercedes away during a backstage segment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, it seems like Mercedes and Watanabe are headed toward a TBS Title showdown after their multiple interactions. Fans will have to wait and see what's next in the story between Watanabe and The CEO.

In case you use quotes from the first half, please credit 'Fightful Wrestling' and give H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback