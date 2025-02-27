Huge AEW debut on Dynamite

A major star has just made their debut appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. They arrived to confront one of the two women's champions on the roster, Mercedes Moné.

Momo Watanabe is one of the most decorated Japanese stars today and a major figure in STARDOM. She recently proved how good she was by winning the International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty, winning the tournament, and earning a title shot from any company.

Moments ago, a video package was shown recapping Momo's choice to challenge The CEO for the TBS Championship last week. This also touched on the history between the two women, as they clashed last year at NJPW Capital Collision for the STRONG Women's Championship. Mercedes Moné won.

On AEW Dynamite, Moné was shown backstage, claiming that Momo Watanabe had made a big mistake choosing her. She then got into a verbal altercation with Billie Starkz, who just happened to be there.

However, Mercedes Moné did not notice Watanabe creeping up behind her with her signature black bat in hand.

She took a swing but missed. Mone dropped her TBS Title, which the Japanese star eventually picked up. Momo Watanabe then claimed that she wanted the belt and was taking it at AEW Revolution.

