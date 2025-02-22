AEW is seemingly gaining steam in early 2025 after the returns of several top stars. However, a fan favorite in the women's division is still absent, and a new update has just revealed a detail regarding her status.

Ad

Kamille was a dominant star last summer. She was aligned with Mercedes Mone from her debut in July until the two split up in November. At that time, Kamille claimed that Mone couldn't fire her because she had already quit. Fans expected this to lead to a babyface run for the former NWA World Women's Champion, but she hasn't returned to television since then.

In a recent Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if there was any update on the 32-year-old's status. Sapp claimed that Kamille was still signed to All Elite Wrestling and that he believes her contract extends for quite some time. However, despite constantly asking contacts within AEW, there's been no word on any creative plans for her.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kamille may never return to AEW television, says Bryan Alvarez

Fans got behind Kamille last year, especially when she stood her ground against Mercedes Mone's mistreatment. However, her future is now in doubt.

Rumors have circulated regarding potential backstage heat, but Kamille's circumstances haven't been confirmed, and updates on her status are few and far between. As her absence stretches toward the three-month mark, the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has claimed that fans may never see her back in Tony Khan's promotion:

Ad

"I don't know if we'll ever see her again in AEW. I wouldn't be surprised if we don't," said Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Whatever her circumstances in All Elite Wrestling, Kamille is staying busy outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. She recently competed in ICW's 13th annual Square Go event, and she has a major role in the upcoming biopic Queen of the Ring, which also stars Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and WWE's Naomi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE