Danhausen finally breaks silence on CM Punk's worrying future in AEW following infamous "Brawl Out" incident

AEW star Danhausen's slogan is "Very Nice, Very Evil" for a reason as he recently opened up about how he feels about CM Punk being gone from All Elite Wrestling.

Punk was involved in the infamous "Brawl Out" incident after the All Out pay-per-view and hasn't been seen in AEW since. While Punk's friend Ace Steel was released and The Elite was brought back at Full Gear, the Straight Edge Superstar's future is still up in the air.

The only public appearance CM Punk has made since his "gripe bomb" on September 4th was his stint on commentary for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships. There, he and his colleagues referenced Punk's absence multiple times:

Sidgwick @MSidgwick Here's CM Punk referencing Brawl Out by bragging that his hand hurts - a clear allusion to throwing a punch in the fight - BEFORE the Elite mocked him on Dynamite. So I'm not sure why people are having kittens over the trios match or why "his camp" are so bothered tbh Here's CM Punk referencing Brawl Out by bragging that his hand hurts - a clear allusion to throwing a punch in the fight - BEFORE the Elite mocked him on Dynamite. So I'm not sure why people are having kittens over the trios match or why "his camp" are so bothered tbh https://t.co/rukEP8jjWA

It seems that Punk not being in the AEW locker room might be good for some, but not for everyone. During a Q&A session on Twitter, Danhausen was asked by user @NikLaffe if he misses having Punk around and this is how he responded:

Danhausen isn't the only one who has spoken highly of the former AEW World Champion during his absence. FTR and Ricky Starks praised Punk's willingness to help anyone who sought him out.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Dynamite results here.

Danhausen and CM Punk actually had a very sweet friendship in AEW

The "Very Nice, Very Evil" star debuted in January 2022. Despite never officially crossing paths on AEW TV, Danhausen and CM Punk's friendship was one that took the internet by storm.

The two men even released a t-shirt together, which Danhausen claimed was made so that it could pay off Punk's debt he had with him for stealing the GTS finishing move. AEW fans have not seen Danhausen use the GTS on TV since his arrival in the company.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD



It is to further help pay off his GTS rental fees from Danhausen.



shopaew.com/danhausen-x-cm… Hello yes Danhausen has a very new, evil shirthausen with his great famous celebrity friend CM Punk.It is to further help pay off his GTS rental fees from Danhausen. Hello yes Danhausen has a very new, evil shirthausen with his great famous celebrity friend CM Punk. It is to further help pay off his GTS rental fees from Danhausen. shopaew.com/danhausen-x-cm… https://t.co/3iDfGmVvkb

Punk even joked that the broken foot he sustained in June 2022 was down to him wearing Danhausen's cursed boots to the ring. If this is true, fans have the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star to blame for the rotten luck the former AEW World Champion had throughout the summer of 2022.

