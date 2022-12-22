AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Results - Triple H's close friend namedropped; released WWE Superstar debuts; Jon Moxley wrestles

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite Results. The show featured five matches, including Jamie Hayter's title defense against Hikaru Shida. In addition, multiple segments enhanced the penultimate edition of Dynamite in 2022.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Ricky Starks segment on AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks started by saying that it would have been better if he had the AEW World Championship, but he lost as a man. He called MJF a coward and promised to beat him the next time they faced each other. Starks vowed to become the top star in the company one day.

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia came out to interrupt Ricky Starks. Jericho initially praised Starks before saying he was not ready. He then approached to sign the former FTW Champion for JAS as the crowd started a 'Sammy s*cks' chant.

The Absolute rejected Jericho's offer to join JAS and called them jobbers. He then pointed out how Garcia hadn't done much since losing his title. Starks then challenged The Ocho to a match on January 4, 2023, edition of Dynamite before Jake Hager attacked him from behind.

Other JAS members joined in before Action Andretti came out to make the save. The babyfaces chased the heels away and stood together to end the segment.

The Elite vs. Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite

A brawl ensued between all six men to start things off. The Death Triangle hit triple superkicks and followed it up with suicide dives to get the advantage. The champions singled out Nick Jackson, but Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega came in and took them out.

Penta came in and attacked Omega with a trash can. Rey Fenix hit multiple elbow strikes on Nick before he took Matt out with a huge clothesline at the ringside area. A tree was set up in the middle of the ring, and Death Triangle shoved Nick Jackson into it. The latter responded with superkicks on Fenix and Penta.

PAC then tried to attack Nick by wrapping his injured ankle with a steel chair but got hit with a trash can instead. Omega went for a pinfall on PAC and got a two-count before taking out Fenix and Penta. The Cleaner attacked Rey Fenix with a barb-wired broom as The Young Bucks hit a double-team move on Penta.

After a back-and-forth, Omega looked to hit the One-Winged Angel, but Fenix responded with a hammer strike instead. He got a two-count before Omega kicked out.

Toward the end of the match, all members of the Death Triangle looked to attack Kenny Omega with hammers, but The Young Bucks stopped them. The former AEW Tag Team Champions then hit the Meltzer Driver on Rey Fenix to pick up the victory.

Result: The Elite def. Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, The Death Triangle attacked The Elite and laid out a beatdown to make a strong statement.

Bryan Danielson addresses his attack on MJF on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson started by saying that he doesn't know if Blackpool Combat Club will forgive William Regal for his actions. He then brought being trained by Shawn Michaels in San Antonio and added that Regal made him the man he is today.

Danielson spoke about his long history with Regal and said that he loved having the WWE legend in AEW. The American Dragon then brought his attention towards MJF and said there are consequences to all actions.

Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway came out to interrupt Bryan Danielson. The heel duo took shots at Danielson by calling him a "vegetable man" before the latter challenged Page to a match. Ethan Page rejected the offer and said the duo will face each other next week instead.

Hook vs. Exodus Prime on AEW Dynamite

Hook squashed Exodus Prime after hitting a lariat and applying the Red Rum for a submission victory.

Result: Hook def. Exodus Prime on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Stokely Hathaway appeared on Titantron as Big Bill and Lee Moriarty attacked Jungle Boy.

Bill dropped Jungle Boy into a dumpster as Hook went backstage to end the segment.

Jon Moxley vs. Darius Martin on AEW Dynamite

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Jon Moxley kicked Darius Martin and applied a side headlock. Martin fought back with a dropkick before The Purveyor of Violence retaliated with kicks of his own.

The action spilled to the outside as Moxley dropped Martin on the barricades and hit a suplex on the concrete. Darius Martin entered the ring and downed Jon Moxley down with a suicide dive at ringside. After a back-and-forth between the two men, Moxley kicked Martin on his surgically repaired knee.

Martin responded with a huge kick on the BCC member and got a two-count for his troubles. He then followed up with a flatliner for another two-count.

Darius Martin went to the top, but Jon Moxley caught him in a submission move. He then hit the Deathrider to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Darius Martin on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

FTR vs. The Gunns on AEW Dynamite

Cash Wheeler and Colten Gunn started the match respectively for the two teams. Wheeler was on the offensive early on, and he took out both of his opponents. Dax Harwood tagged in, and Austin and Colten Gunn double-teamed him.

The action moved to the outside, with The Gunns dominating Harwood, but Wheeler took them down with a suicide dive. The heel fought back by dropping Cash Wheeler on the barricades.

Towards the end of the match, Colten Gunn and Dax Harwood exchanged pinfalls before Austin Gunn helped his brother behind the referee's back to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: FTR def. The Gunns on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee's segment on AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone and Rick Ross were inside the ring. He first introduced Keith Lee and called him a "big motherf***er." Ross then called out Swerve Strickland, who came out with a chorus of boos.

Strickland said that Lee should be thankful for everything he got because of him. As Strickland continued his promo, Keith Lee was attacked from behind by Parker Boudreaux. Lee fought him off before being laid out by a mystery star on the entrance ramp.

Boudreaux then used a steel chair on Keith Lee before Swerve Strickland put a cinder block on his former partner's stomach. He then hit a stomp from the top rope to decimate The Limitless One.

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Hikaru Shida on Dynamite - AEW Women's World Championship Match

Hikaru Shida had the early advantage before Jamie Hayter reversed it and hit a chop. After an initial back-and-forth between the two, Shida hit a big knee strike on the apron to get control.

Hayter came back with some heavy strikes and slammed her down for a two-count. Both women were down on the mat before Shida got up and hit a dropkick on the champion. The action briefly spilled to the outside before Hayter missed a moonsault from the top rope.

Towards the end of the match, Britt Baker came up to the apron with a kendo stick, but Hikaru Shida took her out with the weapon. Jamie Hayter took advantage of the distraction and hit a powerbomb followed by her Ripcord Lariat finisher to pick up the victory

Result: Jamie Hayter retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, the heel attacked Hikaru Shida, but Toni Storm and Saraya came out to make the save.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes