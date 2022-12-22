Shawn Michaels namedropped on Dynamite; 4-time WWE Champion sends heartfelt message to reportedly departing AEW star

During tonight's Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for NXT, Shawn Michaels, was namedropped by former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson.

Last week on Dynamite, following the main event, Danielson ran out and chased world champion MJF out of the building. The four-time WWE Champion came out tonight to address his actions from last week.

During the segment, Bryan Danielson talked about how much it hurt him to see William Regal injured by MJF. He mentioned that seeing Regal injured saddened him, and he was in tears.

The four-time WWE Champion mentioned that he was trained by wrestling legends such as Shawn Michaels, and instantly the crowd chanted "HBK."

The Blackpool Combat Club Member still had a very special place in his heart for William Regal. The American Dragon also felt honored to have been beside him in AEW and thanked him for his contribution to the promotion.

The AEW star is gunning to get his revenge against MJF, and he warned the world champion that he would pay for his actions.

Danielson was interrupted by The Firm's Ethan Page, who claimed he was rightfully the next one to challenge Friedman. They will have a match next week on Dynamite to settle their scores.

