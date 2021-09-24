Darby Allin shined on the biggest stage of his career

On Wednesday night, Darby Allin, one of AEW's most promising young stars, stepped in front of the audience of a lifetime.

The daredevil skateboarder has become a fan favorite in All Elite Wresting since the company was launched in late 2019. His fearless approach and underdog persona made him an instant anti-hero to the promotion's faithful fans. He captured their imagination with his style and attitude.

Along the way, he had a great run with the TNT title, and got the opportunity to be CM Punk's first opponent in AEW.

Allin has, for a while now, been partnering with the legendary Sting. That bond has grown exponentially over the past few months, and culminated in their showdown with FTR at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. It would be the biggest stage of Allin's career, wrestling at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the City That Never Sleeps.

And in front of 20,000 screaming fans, Allin did NOT disappoint.

Allin immediately electrified the Queens crowd with his quickness, elusiveness, and fearlessness.

Upon entering the ring, Darby Allin moved like a cat, ducking and dodging FTR. His speed and agility made him look like he was in a video game, and he had just 'turboed up'.

Of course, this would eventually lead to the tables being turned, and Allin receiving his usual punishment. But the more suffering he endured, the more the New York crowd began to get behind him. Seeing a guy his size keep coming back for more thrilled throngs of Empire State onlookers.

In a typically gutsy effort, Allin sacrificed his own body for a victory over arguably the best tag team in the world today.

Although Sting got the submission win, it was clear this match was set up to make Darby Allin look like a star.

Darby Allin's thrilling coffin drop onto the ring apron helped seal the fate of FTR, making it possible for The Stinger to cinch in a Scorpion Deathlock. But that wasn't really the story of the match.

This was a spotlight on a kid who normally remains in the shadows. For someone who has openly discussed once living in a car, this was as far away from laying under a blanket in a station wagon as it gets.

Darby Allin has established himself as one of AEW's most popular stars. He appeals to a young audience and seems to be constantly improving. His relationship with Sting gave him a push. But his performance on such a huge platform gave him a shove.

