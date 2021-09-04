Darby Allin reveals when he found out he would be facing CM Punk at AEW All Out

Darby Allin was interviewed by Scott Fishman of TVInsider ahead of his match against CM Punk at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday night. This will be Punk's first match in AEW since his debut on The First Dance edition of Rampage.

Speaking about the match, Darby Allin revealed that he only found out he had been chosen as CM Punk's first opponent on the day of The First Dance:

"It was that day [of his debut during the “First Dance” episode of Rampage]. I knew right then and there I needed to do what I’ve always been doing since I came to AEW — that’s to continue proving people wrong. When I heard the news, I knew it was go-time. A lot of people watching aren’t familiar with me. I want to show them why I need to be in that spot. It’s go-time. Let’s get to work."

Darby Allin on being the first AEW star to wrestle CM Punk

Darby Allin was also asked about what it meant to be chosen as CM Punk's first opponent in AEW. The former TNT Champion is one of AEW's top homegrown stars and has often been a ratings draw when in main events.

Darby Allin called it a validation of everything he had done in AEW so far. Here's what he said:

"It’s validation for my hard work. I’m willing to do things that nobody else in the company is willing to do. Give me an inch, and I’ll take a mile. I’ll fall down a flight of stairs to push a storyline. I’ll go off on a promo to push a storyline. I think people are starting to understand that I really love this more than anybody. Sunday, I’m going to show that. You’re going to see something wild."

Darby Allin will be in action later tonight on AEW Rampage with CM Punk on commentary for the match.

