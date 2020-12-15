Darby Allin was always considered a top prospect, but his rise in AEW has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Daredevil of AEW is currently the reigning TNT Champion, and he is also in a prominent angle on Dynamite. The arrival of Sting in AEW and Kenny Omega's involvement with IMPACT Wrestling has opened the doors to an exciting world of possibilities.

Darby Allin, however, has many other aspirations in the company. The Face of TNT Wrestling spoke to SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview, and he was asked about the matches he wants on AEW.

Darby Allin said that while the list was long, a singles showdown against Kenny Omega was right at the top. Indeed, a Champion vs. Champion match would surely be a big-money attraction for the promotion.

Allin also stated that he would love to get a tag team partner for a match against the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR.

RD: Now, with you holding the Championship right now and the whole AEW landscape is in front of you, who are some of the people we have never seen you compete against that we could see you face?

DA: "Man, that is a long list, but I'd say on top of that list for a singles match is probably a guy like Kenny Omega. I know, I've never stepped in the ring with him, but I want to. I'd also love to find a tag team partner and fight the FTR. That's another one."

Darby Allin's honest opinions on Kenny Omega

Darby Allin was also asked about his thoughts regarding Kenny Omega being the face of AEW. The TNT Champion said that while he considers Omega to be a hard worker, he admitted that he couldn't even form an opinion on The Cleaner.

RD: We have a brand new World Champion. What do you think of Kenny Omega as the face of the company?

DA: "I don't know. I can't even form an opinion on that guy. He's a hard worker, but I mean, you know, I have no idea how he got there; that's a different story. But, yeah, I can't form an opinion on him."

