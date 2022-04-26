"For Owen Hart" - Former WWE star hypes upcoming dream match on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE tag team champion Dax Harwood took to Twitter to hype up his upcoming match on AEW Dynamite against long-time tag team partner Cash Wheeler.

The reigning AAA and Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions will square off against each other for the first time ever. Together as the Revival and FTR, they have won countless championships in numerous brands and promotions, including AEW, NXT, RAW, Smackdown and ROH.

However, in order to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will have to square off against one another.

In a tweet, Dax previewed the bout and stated that they both want to win the tournament for each other, for the fans, and for Owen Hart.

"It’s almost Wednesday, & you know what that means?! This is probably the most important match of my career. To commemorate a hero, I WANT to win this whole thing. Either way, we’ll both give everything we possibly have; for each other, for you guys, & ultimately, for Owen Hart," wrote Harwood.

This is probably the most important match of my career. To commemorate a hero, I WANT to win this whole thing. Either way, we’ll both give everything we possibly have; for each other, for you guys, & ultimately, for Owen Hart. It’s almost Wednesday, & you know what that means?!This is probably the most important match of my career. To commemorate a hero, I WANT to win this whole thing. Either way, we’ll both give everything we possibly have; for each other, for you guys, & ultimately, for Owen Hart. https://t.co/eJxHXHixu7

The winner of the match will join Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole in the tournament. Cole was the latest man to qualify after he defeated Tomohiro Ishii AEW on Rampage.

What else is going to take place on AEW Dynamite?

AEW Dynamite will feature a number of high-profile matches this week. Scorpio Sky will look to regain the TNT Championship when he faces Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match for the title. The Young Bucks will team up with Adam Cole and reDRagon to take on the Varsity Blonds, Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin in a huge 10-man tag team match.

Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida will face off a Philly Street Fight that will likely conclude their lengthy feud. Plus, Lance Archer will take on Wardlow in a battle of the behemoths after the latter cost MJF against Shawn Dean last week.

Tony Khan often announces matches hours prior to the show, as he did for CM Punk on separate occasions against Penta Oscuro and Dax Harwood. Time will tell whether he adds to the card ahead of Dynamite this week.

