"Tony Khan, we still work for you" - Former WWE Superstar makes a desperate plea amid poor booking in AEW

Dax Harwood has called on AEW President Tony Khan at NJPW Royal Quest II to book him and Cash Wheeler more regularly.

Dax and Cash, collectively known as FTR, have dominated the tag team division in 2022. They hold the prestigious ROH and IWGP Heavyweight tag titles and AAA tag titles.

They have also enjoyed stellar clashes with Briscoes, the Rock N' Roll Express, and after NJPW's Royal Quest II, Aussie Open.

Something they cannot seem to manifest is a sustained position of prominence in AEW's programming. Even more egregious is this fact when remembering that they are currently the number one ranked tag team.

After their Royal Quest bout, Dax Harwood took the microphone and made it clear that he was not happy with the position and called on Tony Khan to book them.

"Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us brother," Dax Harwood at Royal Quest II.

FTR's last match in AEW was on September 4th at All Out event, where they teamed up with Wardlow against Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns. They haven't wrestled a traditional two-on-two tag match in All Elite Wrestling since May 25.

What did fans make of the AEW star's plea?

Anything remotely veiled as a criticism of booking attracts fans looking to exert their opinion on the matter.

This situation was no different and fans on Twitter gave mixed reactions to Harwood's message to Tony Khan.

A fan made it clear they wanted to see All Elite tag champs the Acclaimed take on FTR before the year is out.

Lelouch @AndrewGranda3 @CiaranRH93 Let at least have the Acclaimed vs FTR before the year is over @CiaranRH93 Let at least have the Acclaimed vs FTR before the year is over

Another user suggested that the tag team would be better off elsewhere.

40th Street Black @ApexPredatorKM @CiaranRH93 I’m starting to see why WWE cut these dudes loose. They probably annoying at work. @CiaranRH93 I’m starting to see why WWE cut these dudes loose. They probably annoying at work.

PackerP (That Smooth Guy) @PackerPSmooth @CiaranRH93 They're not wrong, if Jay Lethal and the goddamn Trustbusters are getting more minutes than these guys something's wrong. @CiaranRH93 They're not wrong, if Jay Lethal and the goddamn Trustbusters are getting more minutes than these guys something's wrong.

There was a considerable divide between fans who felt that FTR's absence has benefited other tag teams and some who felt they undoubtedly deserved better.

At the very least, they hold three tag titles in three different promotions, so are unlikely to fall into obscurity, even if their AEW situation doesn't improve soon.

