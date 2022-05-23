"It's time to get back" - Dax Harwood teases big change in his AEW career

FTR member Dax Harwood took to social media to announce some huge changes with regards to his AEW career.

Harwood embarked on a mini-singles run that started on the March 23 episode of Dynamite when he lost to CM Punk. He then qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament by beating his tag partner, Cash Wheeler, on April 27 Dynamite. Weeks later, he lost to the quarterfinals of the said tournament against Adam Cole while dealing with a rib injury.

Taking to Twitter, the 37-year old star posted a photo of him and Wheeler having a moment backstage. He then reflected on it, saying while his singles run was fun, it's time to make a change by returning to his specialty, which is tag team wrestling.

"This little singles run has been fun, but it’s time to get back to being the best tag team in the world," Harwood tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR This little singles run has been fun, but it's time to get back to being the best tag team in the world.

FTR currently holds the AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships, but they recently received a challenge for the latter titles. Newly-reunited Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) called them out last week on Dynamite vying for their ROH Tag Team Championships. The title match will now take place this upcoming Wednesday at Dynamite in Las Vegas.

Dax Harwood will be involved in an upcoming tag team match in the indies

Next month, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will make an appearance at a non-AEW event, with wrestling legend Dennis Condrey on their side. They will square off against the American Wolves (Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards) for the first time ever.

The event is called All-Star Wrestling's The Bash in Beckley and will take place on June 11, 2022 at the Beckley Raleigh Convention Center in Beckley, West Virginia. Like FTR, The Wolves also won the ROH Tag Team Championships twice.

Check out the match poster tweeted by Dax below:

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR First Time Ever:

FTR vs The American Wolves First Time Ever: FTR vs The American Wolves https://t.co/9GoVWBFuXk

As of now, FTR isn't slated to appear in this year's Double or Nothing 2022 in Las Vegas. Fans will have to wait and see if they can make the May 29 card. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if FTR will retain or lose their ROH Tag Team Titles this upcoming Wednesday.

