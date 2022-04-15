"He didn't just show up" - WWE Hall of Famer shares his honest thoughts about Satnam Singh's AEW debut (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his honest thoughts regarding Satnam Singh's debut on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

The 7-foot-tall giant was the "present" Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt had promised to introduce Samoa Joe to on last week's episode. Once the latter captured the ROH TV Title from Minoru Suzuki, the lights went out. Satnam Singh emerged and laid down Joe, with Dutt and Lethal on his side.

The show-closing segment was less than well-received by fans, as many expected a surprise debutant or a returnee to appear. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, DDP pointed out that Satnam Singh wasn't just another guy, as he had been training for nearly a year.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that while Singh hadn't competed in pro wrestling before, the time was right to put him in front of viewers.

"This kid's been training for over a year. He didn't just show up. He hasn't wrestled at any other place, but he's been part of the AEW family, and they have been paying him for over a year. But now it's like, "Let's get him out there, let's see what he can do," said DDP. (From 18:15 - 18:40)

The reason behind Satnam Singh's AEW debut

Soon after the 26-year-old showed up in All Elite Wrestling, a report about the possible reason behind his debut emerged. Satnam's debut was allegedly a part of AEW's strategy to make in-roads into the Indian market, where it airs on EuroSports of the Discovery network.

It's worth noting that AEW airs on TNT and TBS in the USA, both parts of WarnerMedia, which recently merged with Discovery. With India being a lucrative market for WWE, it's no surprise that Tony Khan also wants to expand his promotion in the country.

It'll be interesting to see if Singh becomes a prominent player on AEW's weekly programming, even though fans aren't very pleased with how his debut went down.

