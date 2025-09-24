Death Riders to attack former WWE World Heavyweight Champion on AEW Dynamite? Looking at the chances

The Death Riders had a successful performance at AEW All Out. Jon Moxley competed in a coffin match against Darby Allin. Although the former TNT Champion was in full control of this match, Mox was able to escape with the win thanks to PAC, who made his return. Following the match, Mox opened the coffin that Darby was lying in backstage, and the former TNT Champion attacked him. He then set Moxley on fire.Despite a successful outing at AEW All Out, Death Riders could be out for revenge this week at Dynamite. During Jon Moxley's match last weekend, Bryan Danielson handed Darby a plastic bag to choke out the former World Champion. Darby used the bag and almost won the match. Although it's unlikely that the Purveyor of Violence will show up to Dynamite after he was set ablaze by Darby, his stablemates will be there to attack Bryan Danielson, who will be on commentary. This could eventually lead to the American Dragon making his in-ring return.Bryan Danielson played a role in Jon Moxley losing the AEW World Championship at All In: TexasLast year, Jon Moxley shocked the world when he turned on his Blackpool Combat Club member, thereby forming the Death Riders. Mox then went on to defeat the American Dragon for the AEW World Title at WrestleDream 2024. Following the match, Wheeler Yuta choked out Danielson with a plastic bag.After this assault, Danielson wasn't seen on TV until All In: Texas. He made a surprise appearance and took out the Death Riders. This helped Hangman Page dethrone Mox and end his reign of terror. Following this, Danielson took on a role as a commentator. However, he was again involved in Mox's match against Darby Allin.This could eventually lead to a match between the two former stablemates down the line.