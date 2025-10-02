Death Riders to finally introduce its second female member at AEW WrestleDream 2025? Looking at the chances

The Death Riders might add a female AEW star to their group in the coming weeks. The stable has been trying to recruit Kris Statlander for the past couple of months, with Wheeler Yuta consistently reaching out to her. However, last Wednesday, she gave a clear answer to Jon Moxley. Statlander also won the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm at All Out: Toronto.On the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite, The Timeless star asked for a rematch against the newly crowned champion. The two will face off at WrestleDream in a few days. They even exchanged hands tonight during a tag team match when Kris Statlander was competing. Jon Moxley could use this opportunity to his advantage and bring Toni into his faction. She would be the second woman after Marina Shafir in the group.If Toni Storm loses the high-stakes match at WrestleDream, the Death Riders might ambush Kris Statlander as she rejected their offer and turn their attention to The Timeless star. Jon Moxley could lure her by promising another title shot in the future. She could become one of the biggest acquisitions for the Death Riders.Jon Moxley will be in action at AEW WrestleDreamThe former AEW World Champion has been trying to take down Darby Allin for months. However, The Relentless star gets up every time and blocks the way of the mighty Death Rider. At All Out: Toronto during their Coffin Match, both stars gave it their all in the ring. In the end, the returning Pac became the deciding factor for The Purveyor of Violence.Recently, Jon Moxley challenged Darby Allin to an 'I Quit' match at WrestleDream. On tonight's sixth anniversary edition of Dynamite, a very doubtful Moxley said he is still unsure how he will make Darby quit.It will be interesting to see what goes down at the upcoming pay-per-view on October 18.