AEW star Jon Moxley is the leader of The Death Riders. It is one of the most dominant factions in all of wrestling. Apart from him, it consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Pac, and Daniel Garcia. The Death Riders are currently in a rivalry with Darby Allin. Moxley locked horns with the 3-time AEW champion at All Out 2025 in a coffin match. He emerged after his teammates interfered and attacked the former TNT Champion. The numerical advantage ruined Allin's chance to defeat the former WWE star. However, he has the opportunity to redeem himself at WrestleDream 2025. On this week's Dynamite, Darby Allin challenged Jon Moxley to an &quot;I Quit&quot; match. A few hours later, the Purveyor of Violence accepted the 32-year-old's challenge. &quot;How do I get rid of Darby Allin? I make him quit.&quot; said Moxley. Only Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley has been announced for WrestleDream so far. The pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.. Wrestling veteran Konnan buries Jon Moxley's faction The Death Riders were born from the ashes of The Blackpool Combat Club last year. They are a top heel faction, and they have thousands of fans worldwide. Interestingly, WCW legend Konnan finds them underwhelming. In a recent appearance on Keepin' In 100' OFFICIAL, the 61-year-old brutally buried the former AEW World Champion's group. &quot;Is there a more unassuming, underwhelming single group than Jon Moxley's group? I'll tell you why. Tell me who in that group is booked strong? Who has an individual program with anybody? Who gets any promo time? Who gets any character development? Why should we fear a 130-pound girl? Does Yuta ever win?&quot; said Konnan. The former Dean Ambrose has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019, and it will be interesting to see him return to WWE someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.