"Why should we fear a 130-pound girl?" - Veteran buries Jon Moxley and Death Riders' AEW run

AEW's The Death Riders have been terrorizing the locker room since last year. Led by former WWE star Jon Moxley, this group, apart from him, consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac (inactive due to injury).

The Death Riders have thousands of fans worldwide. However, many do not get the hype surrounding the stable. One of their biggest critics is retired professional wrestler Konnan. On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, the veteran asked some tough questions.

Konnan said that the Moxley-led faction was underwhelming and every member was poorly booked. He even made fun of Wheeler Yuta's look by comparing him to Cousin Itt from The Addams Family.

"Is there a more unassuming, underwhelming single group than Jon Moxley's group? I'll tell you why. Tell me who in that group is booked strong? Who has an individual program with anybody? Who gets any promo time? Who gets any character development? Why should we fear a 130-pound girl? Does Yuta ever win? That Cousin Itt haircut is brutal, and thank God for beards or he looked like he was still 15. And I'm not hating, I'm just stating on all of that," Konnan said.

Konnan says that AEW star Luther has no role in the promotion

AEW veteran Luther has been "Timeless" Toni Storm's manager for a long time. Interesting, according to Konnan, the 56-year-old does not add anything to the AEW Women's World Champion's character.

"Let me just say this, I've said this a lot of times that Disco [Inferno] disagrees with me—I don't think Luther adds anything to that act. Anytime I see him, I just laugh. He doesn't talk for her because she doesn't need someone to talk for her."

Irrespective of Konnan's opinion, Luther and Toni Storm are one of the most over acts in All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.

If you use quotes from here, please credit the Keeping It 100 podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

