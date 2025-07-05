Konnan says AEW veteran has no role in the company

AEW has assembled a cast of top superstars and personnel who are integral to its television programming. However, WCW legend Konnan believed that one of the veterans featured regularly had no role in the promotion.

The aforementioned star, who has been a valet for "Timeless" Toni Storm for a long time, is Luther. During a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan and fellow veteran Disco Inferno discussed his presence on AEW television.

According to Konnan, Luther did not significantly enhance Toni Storm's presence as an on-screen character. He believed that he was always just seen standing next to her each week and did not significantly add value to the persona of the reigning AEW Women's World Champion.

"Let me just say this, I've said this a lot of times that Disco disagrees with me — I don't think Luther adds anything to that act. Anytime I see him, I just laugh. He doesn't talk for her because she doesn't need someone to talk for her. He doesn't get involved in her matches. He just stands there with white gloves and makes faces. Him and Abrahantes with the Mickey Mouse clubs." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Konnan shared details about WWE realizing their mistake of releasing R-Truth

Apart from his analysis of AEW, Konnan recently shared interesting details regarding WWE Superstar R-Truth's release.

He stated that WWE realized its mistake from past departures of stars like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk and acted quickly before Truth signed with a different promotion.

"You don't know how close we are, but we're very close. And he was a little bit disappointed with the money he was making. And he was ready to negotiate with other people, and I believe he had already started. I think they listened to the people again, like they did with Cody. And unlike when they didn't listen to the people, with Brian Danielson and CM Punk, I think they learned a valuable lesson from that. And now they are listening to them."

The WCW legend's analysis and revelation about the wrestling world are always a delight to listen to. So, it remains to be seen what will be in store for the fans next from the veteran.

About the author N.S Walia



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

