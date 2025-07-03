Ron Killings nearly walked away before WWE acted just in time, wrestling legend shares details (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Konnan recently shared his thoughts on how WWE handled the whole Ron Killings situation. The star is currently a member of the SmackDown roster.

Ad

The star returned to WWE at Money in the Bank just days after being released. Later, Triple H noted that it was all a work. However, Ron Killings and his son confirmed that the release was, in fact, real.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Konnan revealed that he was very close to Killings. He detailed that the star was not happy with the money at WWE and had already started negotiating elsewhere. However, the wrestling legend pointed out that the company learnt their lessons from the previous departures of stars like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk, and listened to the fans to give Ron his due compensation and recognition.

Ad

Trending

"You don't know how close we are, but we're very close. And he was a little bit disappointed with the money he was making. And he was ready to negotiate with other people, and I believe he had already started. I think they listened to the people again, like they did with Cody. And unlike when they didn't listen to the people, with Brian Danielson and CM Punk, I think they learned a valuable lesson from that. And now they are listening to them." [From 0:24 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Ron Killings is now a prominent feature on the SmackDown roster. After working a program with WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena, the star could now be looking at a feud with Aleister Black.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More