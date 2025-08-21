"F**k You"- Death Riders' Member Sends a Bold Message to Biggest Rival Following AEW Dynamite

A member of the Death Riders sent a bold message to an AEW star who is currently a major enemy of the group. The event took place after this week's Dynamite.A marquee trio's match unfolded on Dynamite last night, where Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders faced off against Hiroshi Tanahashi and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight). After some back-and-forth action, which even featured NJPW's Bullet Club War Dogs making an appearance, the babyfaces secured the win thanks to Will Ospreay distracting the Death Riders with a body bag carrying what was believed to be Marina Shafir, who was ejected from ringside at the start of the match. It turned out that Darby Allin was the one in the body bag.Earlier today, Shafir took to X (fka Twitter) and sent a bold message to the Aerial Assassin, referencing what went down on Dynamite. The Supernova from Moldova dropped an F-bomb in her message.&quot;F**k you @WillOspreay,&quot; wrote Shafir.You can check out her tweet here.Marina Shafir Was Recently in Action Outside AEWOn a special episode of AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, Death Riders' member Marina Shafir was in action against Marti Belle. Incidentally, Jon Moxley was present and by her side during her bout. The Supernova of Moldova ended up making light work of her opponent, who was in turn making her return to ROH.It is worth noting that an appearance outside of AEW is a rarity for the Purveyor of Violence. The last time fans saw Moxley on ROH TV was in 2023, when he accompanied Wheeler Yuta for his match. This weekend at Forbidden Door, Moxley is set for a blockbuster Lights Out Steel Cage match where he will team up with Claudio Castagnoli, the Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd to face Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.