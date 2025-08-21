  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "F**k You"- Death Riders' Member Sends a Bold Message to Biggest Rival Following AEW Dynamite

"F**k You"- Death Riders' Member Sends a Bold Message to Biggest Rival Following AEW Dynamite

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 21, 2025 15:04 GMT
Death Riders at a recent episode of Dynamite [Image from the Member
Death Riders at a recent episode of Dynamite [Image via: The Member's X handle]

A member of the Death Riders sent a bold message to an AEW star who is currently a major enemy of the group. The event took place after this week's Dynamite.

Ad

A marquee trio's match unfolded on Dynamite last night, where Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders faced off against Hiroshi Tanahashi and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight). After some back-and-forth action, which even featured NJPW's Bullet Club War Dogs making an appearance, the babyfaces secured the win thanks to Will Ospreay distracting the Death Riders with a body bag carrying what was believed to be Marina Shafir, who was ejected from ringside at the start of the match. It turned out that Darby Allin was the one in the body bag.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier today, Shafir took to X (fka Twitter) and sent a bold message to the Aerial Assassin, referencing what went down on Dynamite. The Supernova from Moldova dropped an F-bomb in her message.

"F**k you @WillOspreay," wrote Shafir.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

You can check out her tweet here.

Marina Shafir Was Recently in Action Outside AEW

On a special episode of AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, Death Riders' member Marina Shafir was in action against Marti Belle. Incidentally, Jon Moxley was present and by her side during her bout. The Supernova of Moldova ended up making light work of her opponent, who was in turn making her return to ROH.

Ad

It is worth noting that an appearance outside of AEW is a rarity for the Purveyor of Violence. The last time fans saw Moxley on ROH TV was in 2023, when he accompanied Wheeler Yuta for his match. This weekend at Forbidden Door, Moxley is set for a blockbuster Lights Out Steel Cage match where he will team up with Claudio Castagnoli, the Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd to face Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications