  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Star Jon Moxley Makes a Rare Appearance in Top Promotion

AEW Star Jon Moxley Makes a Rare Appearance in Top Promotion

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 16, 2025 01:58 GMT
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Jon Moxley has just been spotted in a rare appearance outside of AEW. He showed up for one of the recent shows of another major promotion, accompanying one of his stablemates.

Ad

The former AEW World Champion has been preoccupied in his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion, wreaking havoc on the entire roster. However, he has been on a bit of a slump of late, as he has lost twice to 'Hangman' Adam Page and is currently dealing with the mind games of Darby Allin.

On this week's edition of ROH TV, Jon Moxley was spotted accompanying Marina Shafir for her match. He was next to her during her entrance and stayed ringside for the whole match, as Shafir took on Marti Belle. She made quick work of her opponent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Mox has never actually competed in ROH. His last appearance was in 2023 as he accompanied his stablemate, Wheeler Yuta, for his match against Katsuyori Shibata.

Jon Moxley is Set For Action Tomorrow Night On AEW Collision

The leader of The Death Riders is set to compete in tag team action tomorrow night on Collision. For two consecutive weeks, he has taken on both 'Speedball' Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. Despite their best efforts, he has still ended up as the victor on both occasions.

Ad

It seems JetSpeed wants retribution, and they'll have their chance as they are set to take on Moxley and Wheeler Yuta next.

Ad

Jon Moxley also has his hands full at Forbidden Door as he will be part of a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. This will see The Death Riders team up with The Young Bucks once more, and they'll take on the likes of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

It remains to be seen if they'll get the upper hand or whether The Death Riders will continue to suffer setbacks.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications