AEW Star Jon Moxley Makes a Rare Appearance in Top Promotion

Jon Moxley has just been spotted in a rare appearance outside of AEW. He showed up for one of the recent shows of another major promotion, accompanying one of his stablemates.The former AEW World Champion has been preoccupied in his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion, wreaking havoc on the entire roster. However, he has been on a bit of a slump of late, as he has lost twice to 'Hangman' Adam Page and is currently dealing with the mind games of Darby Allin.On this week's edition of ROH TV, Jon Moxley was spotted accompanying Marina Shafir for her match. He was next to her during her entrance and stayed ringside for the whole match, as Shafir took on Marti Belle. She made quick work of her opponent.Mox has never actually competed in ROH. His last appearance was in 2023 as he accompanied his stablemate, Wheeler Yuta, for his match against Katsuyori Shibata.Jon Moxley is Set For Action Tomorrow Night On AEW CollisionThe leader of The Death Riders is set to compete in tag team action tomorrow night on Collision. For two consecutive weeks, he has taken on both 'Speedball' Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. Despite their best efforts, he has still ended up as the victor on both occasions.It seems JetSpeed wants retribution, and they'll have their chance as they are set to take on Moxley and Wheeler Yuta next.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKAnnounced for Collision this Saturday: • JetSpeed vs Jon Moxley/Wheeler Yuta • Julia Hart vs Kris Statlander vs Penelope Ford vs Anna Jay • Nigel/Garcia/Moriarty/HechiceroJon Moxley also has his hands full at Forbidden Door as he will be part of a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. This will see The Death Riders team up with The Young Bucks once more, and they'll take on the likes of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.It remains to be seen if they'll get the upper hand or whether The Death Riders will continue to suffer setbacks.