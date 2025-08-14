  • home icon
  AEW Announces Huge Jon Moxley's Match After Death Riders Crosses All Limits on Dynamite

AEW Announces Huge Jon Moxley's Match After Death Riders Crosses All Limits on Dynamite

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 14, 2025 16:20 GMT
Jon Moxley at Dynamite last night [ Image from allelitewrestling.com]
Jon Moxley at Dynamite last night [Image via: allelitewrestling.com]

The Death Riders were at their vicious best on AEW Dynamite last night, and now Tony Khan's promotion has announced a marquee tag match featuring their leader, Jon Moxley, at the upcoming episode of Collision.

The Death Riders are no strangers to crossing the line when it comes to terrorizing their opponents. On this week's Dynamite, Moxley and his group committed another heinous act when they put Darby Allin in a body bag, and Castagnoli then spun him around on his shoulders. Just when the villainous faction was about to execute their trademark chair around the neck spot on Allin, a returning Will Ospreay came out to save the Daredevil. This occurred shortly after the purveyor of Violence had beaten Kevin Knight in a singles match.

also-read-trending Trending

Shortly after, the promotion announced a marquee match for this Saturday's Collision. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta will take on JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey) in tag team action.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Will Ospreay challenges Jon Moxley and the Death Riders for AEW Forbidden Door 2025

After he saved Darby Allin from the Death Riders' onslaught and sent the group packing, Will Ospreay threw a huge challenge to Moxley and his group for Forbidden Door. The Aerial Assassin wants the Purveyor of Violence and his soldiers in a 'Lights Out Steel Cage' match at the PPV. The match was officially announced by AEW earlier today, who also confirmed its participants.

"#ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV, 1PM ET/ 10am PT Sunday, 8/24 Lights Out Steel Cage @JonMoxley, @ClaudioCSRO, @GabeKidd0115 + @YoungBucks vs @DarbyAllin, @WillOspreay, @tanahashi1_100, @KennyOmegamanX + @Ibushi_Kota. ANYTHING GOES inside the Steel Cage! Watch LIVE on PPV NEXT SUNDAY!"

It is worth noting that this bout will mark Darby Allin's first competitive match since returning to AEW and will also serve as a return to in-ring action in the company for Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Gabe Kidd, and Kota Ibushi since All In: Texas.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
