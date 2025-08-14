Death Riders cross all the lines with heinous actions on AEW Dynamite before huge return

The Death Riders displayed yet another heinous act on AEW television this week. This came right before it was neutralized by a top star who made his return after several weeks.

Ad

During the August 13 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was scheduled to battle Kevin Knight of JetSpeed. This came a week after the Purveyor of Violence defeated Knight's partner, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, in a hard-hitting and equally matched showdown on television.

Much like Bailey, Knight proved his mettle against the former AEW World Champion in the match. The two men delivered a spectacular showdown. However, in the end, the result was the same as last week, as Moxley managed to put down the other member of JetSpeed for the three-count.

Ad

Trending

But the action did not stop there as the Death Riders' rival, Darby Allin, made an appearance. The face-painted star brought a body bag and attacked his foes, only to fall to the numbers game. It got so intense that the Death Riders trapped Allin in the body bag, and Claudio Castagnoli spun him around on his shoulders.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

As Wheeler Yuta wrapped Allin's neck up in a steel chair for Castagnoli to strike, the returning Will Ospreay pulled him outside the ring. The Aerial Assassin came to the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's aid and sent the Death Riders retreating through the audience. However, Ospreay threw a major challenge for the upcoming Forbidden Door event before they left.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling @AEW The challenge is set! LIGHTS OUT STEEL CAGE AT #FORBIDDENDOOR?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS &amp; HBO Max

He asked them to bring their force while he would gather his friends to compete in a 'Lights Out Steel Cage' match at the show, set to debut in London, England, this year. Ospreay returned after being out of action due to neck issues, as he had announced following All In Texas. However, now, he will return to in-ring action in a massive collision in his home country at Forbidden Door.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More