  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Will Ospreay
  • Death Riders cross all the lines with heinous actions on AEW Dynamite before huge return

Death Riders cross all the lines with heinous actions on AEW Dynamite before huge return

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 14, 2025 00:55 GMT
Death Riders are a top faction in AEW (Image via Claudio Castagnoli
Death Riders are a top faction in AEW (Image via Claudio Castagnoli's Instagram)

The Death Riders displayed yet another heinous act on AEW television this week. This came right before it was neutralized by a top star who made his return after several weeks.

Ad

During the August 13 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was scheduled to battle Kevin Knight of JetSpeed. This came a week after the Purveyor of Violence defeated Knight's partner, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, in a hard-hitting and equally matched showdown on television.

Much like Bailey, Knight proved his mettle against the former AEW World Champion in the match. The two men delivered a spectacular showdown. However, in the end, the result was the same as last week, as Moxley managed to put down the other member of JetSpeed for the three-count.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But the action did not stop there as the Death Riders' rival, Darby Allin, made an appearance. The face-painted star brought a body bag and attacked his foes, only to fall to the numbers game. It got so intense that the Death Riders trapped Allin in the body bag, and Claudio Castagnoli spun him around on his shoulders.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

As Wheeler Yuta wrapped Allin's neck up in a steel chair for Castagnoli to strike, the returning Will Ospreay pulled him outside the ring. The Aerial Assassin came to the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's aid and sent the Death Riders retreating through the audience. However, Ospreay threw a major challenge for the upcoming Forbidden Door event before they left.

Ad

He asked them to bring their force while he would gather his friends to compete in a 'Lights Out Steel Cage' match at the show, set to debut in London, England, this year. Ospreay returned after being out of action due to neck issues, as he had announced following All In Texas. However, now, he will return to in-ring action in a massive collision in his home country at Forbidden Door.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications