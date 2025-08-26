  • home icon
  • "You’re an honorary Death Rider?" - Fans erupt after top WWE Superstar is spotted with Jon Moxley's partner

"You’re an honorary Death Rider?" - Fans erupt after top WWE Superstar is spotted with Jon Moxley's partner

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 26, 2025 14:08 GMT
The Death Riders
The Death Riders. [Image from Claudio Castagnoli's X]

A top WWE Superstar was spotted with Jon Moxley's partner at a sporting event recently, and this unexpected linkup has left fans abuzz. Moxley and his group, The Death Riders, have wreaked havoc in AEW for the better part of the last 12 months. The group was at the height of its power until The Purveyor of Violence lost the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas last month.

However, the faction continues to dominate in the Tony Khan-led promotion, dealing with its enemies ruthlessly. The group's currently active members are Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. Another member, who is currently inactive due to an injury he suffered in April 2025, is PAC. Amid his hiatus, the former AEW World Trios Champion was recently seen at a Premier League game between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park.

In an interesting turn of events, PAC was spotted with WWE star Sami Zayn at the game. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion posted a photo on X of the two supporting Newcastle.

The image quickly went viral on X and received many reactions from fans, with some calling Zayn an honorary member of The Death Riders, while others mentioned The Underdog from The Underground's matches against the erstwhile Adrian Neville during their time together in NXT. For those unaware, PAC was a part of the global juggernaut from 2012 to 2018.

"You know… He’d certainly be an upgrade over Yuta," a fan claimed.

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Images via Sami Zayn's X]

Kenny Omega recalls his match against WWE Superstar Sami Zayn

Speaking on his recent Twitch stream, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega stated that one of his favorite matches during his time in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) was against Sami Zayn's El Generico gimmick in November 2009.

"My favorite match in PWG? That's a good question... I had a good match with a guy named El Generico [Sami Zayn]. Do you guys remember him? I don't know what he's up to now. I hope he's doing okay, but that's one of my favorites," Omega said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn locks horns with Kenny Omega again in the future.

