Top AEW star spotted with Sami Zayn after missing Forbidden Door 2025

A major AEW star attended a marquee game with WWE Superstar Sami Zayn after not being a part of Forbidden Door. The recently concluded pay-per-view was highly praised by fans.PAC has been injured since April and still hasn't fully recovered. The Death Riders have been losing matches in his absence. Last night, they lost the Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door. Meanwhile, The Great Liberator has risen from being an underdog to being one of the main event caliber stars. Fans can sense that WWE will be doing something big with him at the upcoming edition of WrestleMania.For now, Zayn will be challenging Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship this Friday on SmackDown. Recently, the WWE and AEW stars were seen sitting together in the audience for a soccer game in the English Premier League, where Liverpool and Newcastle collided in a nail-biting match.AEW star Kenny Omega recalls his match with Sami ZaynSami Zayn wrestled as El Generico in the past. While he has retired the gimmick, fans still express love towards the masked character.While speaking on his Twitch Stream, AEW star Kenny Omega said that his favourite match in PWG was against Sami Zayn's El Generico gimmick.&quot;My favorite match in PWG? That's a good question. One that I really enjoyed that I think was just so fun to watch from start to finish was my match against, and, I mean, he's long since retired, but before he retired and went back to his orphanage in Mexico, I had a good match with a guy named El Generico [Sami Zayn], do you guys remember him? I don't know what he's up to now. I hope he's doing okay, but that's one of my favorites,&quot; Omega said.It will be interesting to see if Zayn manages to capture the United States Championship this week. Also, fans are waiting for PAC's return as he hasn't been seen for several months now.