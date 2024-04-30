"I don't know what he's up to now" - Top AEW star recalls legendary match against Sami Zayn

Before joining WWE in 2013, Sami Zayn was quite popular in the indie circuit as El Generico. Recently, a major AEW star who is currently injured recalled his legendary match against Zayn and said it was one of his favorites.

Kenny Omega is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He made a huge name for himself outside the WWE, where he became one of the popular stars in NJPW. However, before his days in New Japan, Omega wrestled for several promotions across the world including PWG where he faced some of the best wrestlers in the world.

During a recent Twitch stream, Kenny Omega named a match he had against El Generico as his favorite match in the promotion:

"My favorite match in PWG? That's a good question. One that I really enjoyed that I think was just so fun to watch from start to finish was my match against, and, I mean, he's long since retired, but before he retired and went back to his orphanage in Mexico, I had a good match with a guy named El Generico, do you guys remember him? I don't know what he's up to now. I hope he's doing okay, but that's one of my favorites." [H/T Fightful]

El Generico is now known as Sami Zayn in WWE where he is the current reigning Intercontinental Champion on RAW. Omega is currently out of action on AEW programming due to diverticulitis. The Cleaner is set to return this week on Dynamite.

Sami Zayn opens up on his wife appearing on WWE TV

Sami Zayn's wife has been a huge proponent of his career as of late. She was there by his side when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. She was also at ringside when he defended his title against Chad Gable in Canada a few weeks ago on RAW.

Speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, Zayn spoke about his wife's involvement in his storylines as of late.

"I've been extremely private my whole career and my whole life actually, but I shielded her specifically from it because she didn't sign up for it, and I just don't think she's built for criticism. The kind of criticism that these monsters online sometimes hurl at us, especially the women or whatever. And I just didn't want to expose her to that and then somehow or another she ended up kind of involved in the story when we did the match in Montreal," Sami Zayn said. [From 02:47 to 03:15]

It will be interesting to see if his wife will make more appearances on TV during his potential feud against Chad Gable.

