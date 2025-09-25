  • home icon
  Kris Statlander breaks silence after rejecting The Death Riders on AEW Dynamite

Kris Statlander breaks silence after rejecting The Death Riders on AEW Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 25, 2025 08:24 GMT
AEW Kris Statlander
Kris Statlander rejected the Death Riders (Source-AEW's Statlander and Marina Shafir on X)

The AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander refused to join the Death Riders and now sent a one-word message. Statlander finally made her decision on Dynamite after the past few months of build-up.

For some months, Kris Statalnder has been approached by multiple Death Riders members such as Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, and Jon Moxley. However, Statlander never really made it clear whether she would join the group or not. At All Out 2025, Statlander became the AEW Women's World Champion, which caught the interest of Death Riders even more.

This week on Dynamite, Kris Statlander defended her Women's World title against Mina Shirakawa in the main event. After Statlander successfully retained her title, the Death Riders showed up to know whether she would join them. Kris took out Wheeler Yuta and gave a middle finger to Jon Moxley, as she refused to join the dominant faction.

After Dynamite went off the air, Kris Statlander took to X and sent the following one-word message after rejecting the Death Riders:

"Decisions…."
Tony Khan on Kris Statlander winning the AEW Women's World Championship

Toni Storm defended her AEW Women's World title in a four-way match against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla at All Out 2025. In a shocking turn of events, Statlander managed to steal the win and capture the Women's World title, ending Storm's 200+ day reign.

In an interview with The Sportster, Tony Khan opened up on Statlander taking the title from Toni Storm at All Out:

"Kris Statlander took that championship by surprise from Timeless Toni Storm, who had maybe bitten off for the first time more than Timeless Toni Storm could chew, as Timeless Toni Storm was such a great champion for over seven months, defending the title against all comers, and finally, she tried to take on three top challengers in one night. It cost her," Tony said.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Kris Statlander as the Women's World Champion after her first successful defense against Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite.

Gaurav Singh

