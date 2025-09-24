Tony Khan makes a huge prediction ahead of title match on AEW Dynamite: "She wants payback"

A massive title match is set to take place on AEW Dynamite. Ahead of this match, Tony Khan has made a huge prediction.

Ad

Kris Statlander shocked the world at AEW All Out when she pinned Toni Storm to become the new Women's World Champion. She also became the first woman to win the TBS and Women's World Championship. Now, Statlander is already set to defend her title against Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite. This will be a personal match for Shirakawa, who is a close friend of Toni Storm.

During a recent interview with The Sportster, Tony Khan stated that Toni Storm may have bitten off more than she could chew heading into All Out. He also predicted that Mina Shirakawa would be looking to get payback for Toni.

Ad

Trending

"Kris Statlander took that championship by surprise from Timeless Toni Storm, who had maybe bitten off for the first time more than Timeless Toni Storm could chew, as Timeless Toni Storm was such a great champion for over seven months, defending the title against all comers, and finally, she tried to take on three top challengers in one night. It cost her. I think Mina Shirakawa, the person who's closest to Timeless Toni Storm, everybody in the world really wants that title. She wants payback for Toni, too." [H/T The Sportster]

Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Tony Khan opened up about another huge match set to take place on AEW Dynamite

After his match at All Out, Mark Briscoe challenged The Don Callis Family to a six-man tag team match. He revealed that he will team up with Hologram and another member of The Conglomeration to face Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero. Since then, fans have speculated that the third member of The Conglomeration is going to be Orange Cassidy.

Ad

During the same interview, Tony Khan said that fans have a pretty good idea regarding who will be the third member of Mark Briscoe's team, and he is excited for this bout.

“I don’t think they’ve left that much mystery to it the way that the phone call went with The Conglomeration. I think the fans have a pretty good sense of who it’s going to be, and I think it’s really great. I’m excited for this match to have The Conglomeration going against that great trio of Okada, Takeshita, and Hechicero.”

It will be interesting to see if Kris Statlander will enjoy a successful first title defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!