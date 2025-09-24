Tony Khan talks about upcoming huge match on AEW Dynamite: "I don't think they've left that much mystery"

A blockbuster tag match is set for AEW Dynamite tonight, and ahead of the show, Tony Khan has addressed the bout.

Tonight on Dynamite, Mark Briscoe will team with Hologram and a member of the Conglomeration group to take on the Don Callis family members Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero in a six-man tag match. The match came about at All Out when Briscoe, who was coming off a victory against MJF in a tables and tacks match, challenged the Don Callis family to a six-man tag. The "Sussex County Chicken" revealed that he will team up with Hologram and a missing member of the Conglomeration, who has been heavily hinted to be Orange Cassidy. Now, Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking in an interview with The Sportster, the AEW President said that it's very apparent who that member will be and expressed his excitement for the bout.

“I don’t think they’ve left that much mystery to it the way that the phone call went with The Conglomeration. I think the fans have a pretty good sense of who it’s going to be, and I think it’s really great. I’m excited for this match to have The Conglomeration going against that great trio of Okada, Takeshita, and Hechicero.”

Check out his comments in the video below:

Tony Khan will make an important announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite

Tonight's Dynamite marks a return to programming for President Tony Khan, who hasn't been on AEW TV for quite some time. Khan's appearance is down to him making an important announcement, which was revealed at the All Out 2025 pay-per-view last Saturday. Since the revelation, fans online have been speculating what the announcement could be.

Kenny The Sports Guy Podcast @kenny_sports Tony Khan's announcement most likely is a tournament crowning the inaugural Women's Tag Team champions. Belts have been ready for quite sometime. #AEW

As of right now, the announcement is being treated as a big surprise, so it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has to say tonight on Dynamite.

