AEW confirms former champion's blockbuster return on Dynamite

A former International Champion's return seemingly got confirmed for AEW Dynamite this Wednesday by his stablemate. The popular star has been out of action due to injury for the past several months.

Ad

AEW confirmed the highly anticipated return of the former International Champion, Orange Cassidy, for Dynamite this coming Wednesday. Cassidy last competed in a four-way match on Dynamite earlier this year, in March. As The Freshly Squeezed one is a member of The Conglomeration faction, his stablemates are excited to welcome him back.

Following his big win over MJF in a tables and tacks match at All Out 2025, Mark Briscoe challenged the Don Callis Family for a six-man tag team match on Dynamite. Briscoe revealed that he will team with Hologram and another Conglomeration member. Kyle O'Reilly was talking to someone on the phone, and Briscoe asked him if he was ready to come back.

Ad

Trending

O'Reilly said yes before Mark Briscoe confirmed that a returning Conglomeration member will team with him and Hologram on Dynamite. The only faction member who is missing happens to be Orange Cassidy, so his return is seemingly confirmed for this Wednesday.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Dixie2 @EFCHistVer2 @JoinMeInReality @davemeltzerWON Nope. Was very clearly Orange Cassidy when they started giving the thumbs up &amp; Kyle winked to the camera. It was also established it was a member of the Conglomeration returning.

Ad

AEW star on being called a comedy wrestler

Due to his funny onscreen gimmick, many fans refer to the AEW star, Orange Cassidy, as a comedy wrestler. Speaking with theathletic.com, Cassidy said that he doesn't like being called a comedy wrestler:

"I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?"

It remains to be seen what the creative plans are for Orange Cassidy upon his expected return on Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.