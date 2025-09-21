AEW confirms former champion's blockbuster return on Dynamite

A former International Champion's return seemingly got confirmed for AEW Dynamite this Wednesday by his stablemate. The popular star has been out of action due to injury for the past several months.
AEW confirmed the highly anticipated return of the former International Champion, Orange Cassidy, for Dynamite this coming Wednesday. Cassidy last competed in a four-way match on Dynamite earlier this year, in March. As The Freshly Squeezed one is a member of The Conglomeration faction, his stablemates are excited to welcome him back.
Following his big win over MJF in a tables and tacks match at All Out 2025, Mark Briscoe challenged the Don Callis Family for a six-man tag team match on Dynamite. Briscoe revealed that he will team with Hologram and another Conglomeration member. Kyle O'Reilly was talking to someone on the phone, and Briscoe asked him if he was ready to come back.
O'Reilly said yes before Mark Briscoe confirmed that a returning Conglomeration member will team with him and Hologram on Dynamite. The only faction member who is missing happens to be Orange Cassidy, so his return is seemingly confirmed for this Wednesday.
AEW star on being called a comedy wrestler
Due to his funny onscreen gimmick, many fans refer to the AEW star, Orange Cassidy, as a comedy wrestler. Speaking with theathletic.com, Cassidy said that he doesn't like being called a comedy wrestler:
"I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?"
It remains to be seen what the creative plans are for Orange Cassidy upon his expected return on Dynamite.
