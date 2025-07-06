Former AEW champion rejects 'comedy wrestler' label, calls wrestling art

A former AEW champion finally opened up on his comedy wrestler label. He also opened up with his thoughts on professional wrestling.

Orange Cassidy is one of the most popular stars in AEW today. He came into the limelight due to his 'Slothstyle wrestling,' which has provided some entertaining moments for the fans. However, this has also caused many people to label him as a comedy wrestler - a term that he does not like.

During a recent interview with theathletic.com, Cassidy said that he does not like the term comedy wrestler because he feels pro wrestling is an art that generates emotions in people.

"I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?"

The AEW star further compared comedy wrestling to a comedy movie, which has certain elements that get people to care about the film. He also said he is thankful to AEW for allowing him to evoke those emotions through his gimmick.

"You can watch a movie that’s just laughs for 90 minutes, but there’s always a part that makes you really care. It’s why I’m very grateful for AEW, because I can flex those different muscles, evoke those different emotions that I wouldn’t be able to if I was somewhere else. I’d be a one-note joke, people would get tired of it after six months and I’d be done. You have to be a professional wrestler first and foremost to evoke any type of emotion." [H/T - nodq.com]

Update on Orange Cassidy's AEW return

Orange Cassidy has been absent from the ring for the past few months. His last match with the promotion was in March 2025, leaving fans worried about his status in the company. It was previously reported that Cassidy was out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle.

During a recent Q&A session on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that the former International Champion was not expected back in the company anytime soon. The report stated that Cassidy could appear on TV anytime, but he wouldn't step into the ring for some time.

It will be interesting to see when Orange Cassidy will return from his injury.

