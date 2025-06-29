Record-setting former champion still absent; update on future in AEW - Reports

While injuries haven't been as rampant in AEW this year as they were in 2024, Tony Khan is still missing several of his top stars. A new update had shed some light on Orange Cassidy's status amid his extended hiatus.
Orange Cassidy has been a fan favorite in AEW since 2019, and his popularity led him to capture the International Championship, which he held for a record 326 days between 2022 and 2023. He was back in the mix for that same title when he suffered an injury in March of this year.
The Freshly Squeezed has been on the shelf since then, and updates on his status have been few and far between. The company feared that he'd torn his pectoral muscle, which would keep him out of action for several months. In a recent Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Cassidy was not expected back anytime soon.
The report noted that the former International Champion could make an appearance on TV at any point, but he was unlikely to compete for quite some time.
Keith Lee addresses AEW fans amid long absence
Keith Lee has also been absent from AEW for quite a while, but his status over the last year has been a bit murkier. The big man had reportedly battled health issues, which put a stop to his planned feud with Swerve Strickland and kept him out of the ring for the entirety of 2024.
The Limitless has been more active on social media lately and was keeping fans updated on his health. He's revealed that he's currently healthy and awaiting word from Tony Khan. Upon learning this, his fans wanted to start a campaign to get him back on television, but Lee recently shot the proposal down.
"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," Lee wrote.
Like Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee is hugely popular among All Elite Wrestling's fanbase. He's reportedly still under contract, but whether he returns to the ring this year remains to be seen.
