Several AEW stars are reportedly banged up, but the company is still holding steady on the road to All In: Texas. However, former International Champion Orange Cassidy could be out of action for several more months.

Orange Cassidy had been enjoying a spotlight as a main-event star over the past year. While he couldn't find his way into the World Championship picture, he was still in the race for the International title. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in March, which has kept him out of action since then.

The Freshly Squeezed star is still a fan favorite, but there's been little news of his status since the injury. According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, there was concern that Cassidy had torn his pectoral muscle. Sapp hadn't confirmed whether OC had undergone surgery, but if he did, the recovery is likely to keep him out of action until later this year.

Tony Khan addressed Orange Cassidy's injury following AEW Dynasty

Orange Cassidy was in the mix for Kenny Omega's International Championship before his injury, but he's now facing an extended period on the bench. It was a major blow to Tony Khan, who also lost Jay White around the same time.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum following AEW Dynasty in April, The All Elite Chief confirmed that Cassidy had suffered an injury and expressed his lament over the loss:

"The past two weeks, it's no secret, the company got bit hard by an injury bug. The roster and locker room really rallied hard. To lose wrestlers like Orange Cassidy and then Jay White, back-to-back weeks, those are two of the top stars in the company and we would have loved to had both of them here tonight and everybody stepped up," Tony Khan said.

At 41 years old, Orange Cassidy is a seasoned veteran, but he was arguably hitting a new stride in AEW when he was forced out of action. Only time will tell whether the Freshly Squeezed Star will be able to resume his successful run after he returns.

