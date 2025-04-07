Tony Khan confirms heartbreaking injury to top AEW star

AEW is coming out of its second annual Dynasty pay-per-view with a strong buzz. Tony Khan is now preparing for the company's seventh Double Or Nothing PPV in just over one month, and the rumor mill is running wide open on potential plans. Khan has just confirmed talk on an injury to one of All Elite Wrestling's top stars.

Orange Cassidy has not wrestled since March 19. Dynamite that night opened with Mike Bailey and Ricochet defeating Cassidy and Mark Davis to advance in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament. Cassidy was pulled from rumored main event plans, and talk of an injury made the rounds this past week.

Freshly Squeezed is officially on the injured list, according to Tony Khan himself. Speaking to the media during the Dynasty post-show scrum, Khan touched on Jay White's broken hand and mentioned Cassidy also being hurt.

"The past two weeks, it's no secret, the company got bit hard by an injury bug. The roster and locker room really rallied hard. To lose wrestlers like Orange Cassidy and then Jay White, back-to-back weeks, those are two of the top stars in the company and we would have loved to had both of them here tonight and everybody stepped up," Tony Khan said. [H/T to Fightful]

Khan did not elaborate on Cassidy's return or injury. Before the March 19 match, Cassidy defeated Hechicero on March 12.

AEW announces poker tournament

All Elite Wrestling is partnering with PokerNow.club for the All Elite Deepstack $500 Freeroll Tournament. MxM Collection's Mason Madden and Mansoor will join PokerMommaa's Kasey Lyn Mills for the wrestling-meets-poker event on Monday, April 7 at 9 PM ET via pokernow.club.

The winner will also receive a $100 ShopAEW.com gift card, and two free tickets to a 2025 live event of their choice, if they are a member of Poker Now Plus. AEW is billing this as the ultimate crossover event.

