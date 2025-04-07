  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan confirms heartbreaking injury to top AEW star

Tony Khan confirms heartbreaking injury to top AEW star

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 07, 2025 14:40 GMT
AEW President Tony Khan speaks to media, AEW fans at Dynasty
AEW President Tony Khan speaks to media, AEW fans at Dynasty (Photo Credits: AEW/X, AEW/YouTube)

AEW is coming out of its second annual Dynasty pay-per-view with a strong buzz. Tony Khan is now preparing for the company's seventh Double Or Nothing PPV in just over one month, and the rumor mill is running wide open on potential plans. Khan has just confirmed talk on an injury to one of All Elite Wrestling's top stars.

Ad

Orange Cassidy has not wrestled since March 19. Dynamite that night opened with Mike Bailey and Ricochet defeating Cassidy and Mark Davis to advance in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament. Cassidy was pulled from rumored main event plans, and talk of an injury made the rounds this past week.

Freshly Squeezed is officially on the injured list, according to Tony Khan himself. Speaking to the media during the Dynasty post-show scrum, Khan touched on Jay White's broken hand and mentioned Cassidy also being hurt.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The past two weeks, it's no secret, the company got bit hard by an injury bug. The roster and locker room really rallied hard. To lose wrestlers like Orange Cassidy and then Jay White, back-to-back weeks, those are two of the top stars in the company and we would have loved to had both of them here tonight and everybody stepped up," Tony Khan said. [H/T to Fightful]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Khan did not elaborate on Cassidy's return or injury. Before the March 19 match, Cassidy defeated Hechicero on March 12.

AEW announces poker tournament

All Elite Wrestling is partnering with PokerNow.club for the All Elite Deepstack $500 Freeroll Tournament. MxM Collection's Mason Madden and Mansoor will join PokerMommaa's Kasey Lyn Mills for the wrestling-meets-poker event on Monday, April 7 at 9 PM ET via pokernow.club.

The winner will also receive a $100 ShopAEW.com gift card, and two free tickets to a 2025 live event of their choice, if they are a member of Poker Now Plus. AEW is billing this as the ultimate crossover event.

About the author
Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton

Twitter icon

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी