Orange Cassidy's injury 'as bad as it appears,' heartbreaking update on AEW future - Reports

Orange Cassidy has become one of AEW's top stars, but he could be facing a long road to recovery after a recent injury. A new report has shed a bit of light on his current status.
Cassidy has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019. While he was initially just a comedic character, he's become one of the promotion's top workhorses as well as its longest-reigning International Champion in history. Whether he's being his old lazy self or wowing fans with his high-octane offense, the Freshly Squeezed star remains a fan favorite.
Unfortunately, according to reports, Orange Cassidy recently suffered an injury that could keep him out for some time. Recent reports have indicated that it's a torn pectoral muscle, and Fightful Select has been told he's expected to be out of action for a significant period if it's as bad as it appears.
Orange Cassidy's last match was an AEW International Championship Eliminator tournament loss to Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet on the March 19 Dynamite, which is presumably when he was hurt.
Mark Davis was part of that match and reportedly suffered an injury shortly after. The two now join Switchblade Jay White on the shelf ahead of AEW Dynasty 2025.
Death Riders member calls Orange Cassidy a "quiet leader"
While many still see Orange Cassidy's character as a comedy act, there's no denying his experience in the wrestling business. With a career spanning over 20 years, the Freshly Squeezed star is one of AEW's top veterans.
According to Wheeler Yuta, he's also looked up to in the locker room. The Death Riders member complimented Cassidy on the Something for Everybody podcast, calling him a quiet leader:
"He’s a quiet leader that everyone looks up to and respects. Not me, obviously, I hate him. Scr*w that guy. Go Death Riders."
It's currently unclear how long the 40-year-old will be out of action, but his fans are hoping for a speedy recovery as AEW continues building its momentum.