Huge setback for AEW; another star gets injured - Reports

Another AEW star recently got injured. New details about his injury have come to light.

Orange Cassidy is one of the most popular stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster. Despite his laid-back gimmick, Cassidy is known for putting on a good fight in the ring. This was evident during his time as International Champion, where he defended the title almost every week during his long reign. Cassidy was on his way back into the International Title picture when he participated in a tournament to determine the number one contender for the title. He reached the finals but was unable to win the tournament. To add insult to injury, literally, Cassidy has also been sidelined.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Orange Cassidy suffered a torn pectoral muscle, however, it is not known when the injury took place. As of writing this article, it is unclear when the former International Champion will make his return or if he will require any surgery. This is a significant setback for the Jacksonville-based promotion, as Cassidy is the second star to get injured, following the recent report that Jay White also suffered an injury.

AEW star Wheeler Yuta hates Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy is one of the most popular stars on the entire All Elite Wrestling roster. Earlier this year, he spent several months feuding with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Many people might even consider Cassidy one of the leaders of the locker room. While he is popular, another AEW star is not fond of him.

Speaking on the Something for Everybody podcast, Wheeler Yuta declared his hate for Cassidy, stating that Jon Moxley is the one who tries to lead by example:

"He’s a quiet leader that everyone looks up to and respects. Not me, obviously, I hate him. Scr*w that guy. Go Death Riders. Another one, obviously I’m biased, but Jon Moxley really does try to lead by example and he’s really tried to build the culture at AEW into something we can be proud of."

It's sad to hear about Orange Cassidy's injury, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

