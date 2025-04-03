AEW star removed from TV; suffers legitimate injury - Reports

A top AEW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has suffered a major injury, leading to his removal from All Elite Wrestling's programming. A recent report has confirmed Jay White's real-life injury.

The Switchblade was scheduled to compete in the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. An announcement was made on last night's AEW Dynamite about Jay White being pulled from the tournament due to The Death Riders' unaired attack.

It was later confirmed through reports that Jay White had suffered a legitimate injury and would undergo surgery. According to the latest report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, White has suffered a broken hand.

Kevin Knight, who recently signed with AEW, has replaced Jay in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

AEW star Jay White on his finishing move

Jay White uses the Blade Runner finishing move during his matches. It is similar to late WWE star Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail. Many believe White took it from Bray, but The Switchblade cleared the misconception last December.

In an interview with Fightful, the Auckland-born wrestler revealed he adopted the finishing move from Alex Shelley when they once lived together for nearly a year. He also revealed that the current SmackDown Superstar was his first opponent in New Japan.

"Most people only know it as the Sister Abigail beforehand, so they're like, ‘Oh, he took it from here,’ which is not true at all. I lived with Alex Shelley for the better part of a year. He was my first match in New Japan; we worked together, trained together in the dojo and stuff, so yeah. The Shellshock, that was his move, so that's where the origins of that came from. There's nothing to do with taking it from WWE at all," he said.

We will have to wait and see when Jay White gets cleared to return to in-ring action.

