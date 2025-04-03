Backstage update on attacked AEW star pulled from career-defining match - Reports

A recent report revealed the real reason why an AEW star will not be involved in a huge contest in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Jay White was among the most promising stars speculated to win the Owens Hart Foundation Tournament this year. He announced himself to take part in the competition a couple of weeks ago, alongside Will Ospreay and Hangman Page.

The winner of this tournament will face the AEW World Champion at All In Texas. Surviving the contest would have made a significant impact on The Switchblade's career. However, during the opening segment of Dynamite, Excalibur announced that Jay White was attacked by The Death Riders and would not be participating in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

A shocking report came to light after the promotion announced the men's and women's brackets for the competition. As per Fightful, the former AEW World Trios Champion is legitimately injured and also scheduled to undergo surgery. As of now, there have been no details about his surgery or return. His replacement was also announced for the Owen Hart Tournament.

The report hasn't clarified how the star sustained the injury. He last wrestled against Kevin Knight on the latest edition of Collision. It remains to be seen when the former World Trios Champion will return to the company after recovery.

Sportskeeda wishes a speedy recovery to Jay White.

