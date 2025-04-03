AEW Owen Hart Tournament participant suspiciously removed

A major AEW star has just been suddenly ruled out of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, as announced to start tonight's episode of Dynamite. This was due to them being attacked off-screen.

Ad

Jay White is one of three men who have already entered the men's tournament in hopes of finally winning the world title. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the brackets will be unveiled, showcasing the eight men who will face off in the single-elimination tournament.

Moments ago, the commentary team gave their usual rundown of what fans can expect tonight. Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir opened the show tonight as they took on Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a tornado mixed tag team match.

Ad

Trending

As Mox and Marina were making their entrance, Excalibur revealed that just right before the show, the Death Riders attacked Jay White. He mentioned that this was due to his connection to Cope, who is set to face Claudio Castagnoli late in the night. They wanted no outside interference for that match.

Expand Tweet

The commentary desk confirmed that due to this attack, the Switchblade is unable to compete in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. They mentioned how this meant that the brackets would be reset, but these will still be announced later tonight as planned. It remains to be seen how long White will be away from AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback