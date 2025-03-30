Death Riders member subtly makes a WWE reference on AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:08 GMT
WWE Death Riders
The Death Riders are one of AEW's top heel factions. [Image Credits: WWE.com and Claudio Castagnoli's X handle]

A member of The Death Riders faction apparently made a big WWE reference during the most recent episode of AEW Collision. The star made the reference during his backstage promo on the show.

Tonight on the Saturday Show, The Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli appeared backstage alongside Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir. Claudio addressed Cope (fka Edge) as he brutally ConChairTo'ed him a few weeks ago.

In his backstage promo, Claudio made a WWE reference by mentioning Cope's former legendary name, "Edge," while challenging him to a singles match on Dynamite this Wednesday.

The former WWE United States Champion said the following during his promo on Collision:

"This Wednesday, I'm going to do something for myself. Adam Copeland, you and me one-on-one for what you did to me. I bet you think that was oh so ruthless, but I know that you're losing your 'Edge' and you're just trying to Cope with it. That's why I'm going to beat you to a pulp." [0:11-0:37]
Furthermore, Claudio Castagnoli also addressed the Trios Title match between Death Riders and RatedFTR at Dynasty on April 6. What will happen on Dynamite this Wednesday remains to be seen.

If using the above quote, please credit AEW on X and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

